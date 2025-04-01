‘9 ways Om heals’: Ancient chant that rewires your brain, breath, and energy flow

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Chanting Om aligns your frequency with the vibration of creation itself. Ancient texts call it the sound of Brahman—the universal consciousness behind all existence.
Om activates the parasympathetic nervous system, calming the body and mind. Research shows cortisol drops significantly, melting away anxiety and emotional overload.
Studies reveal that Om chanting lowers both systolic and diastolic blood pressure. It slows the heartbeat, eases circulation, and protects against cardiovascular stress.
The rhythmic hum of Om trains the mind to stay present. Neuroscientists link this to improved memory, sharper focus, and heightened mindfulness.
Om’s vibrations awaken three vital chakras—Solar Plexus, Throat, and Third Eye. This clears emotional clutter and awakens confidence, clarity, and inner vision.
The sound purifies your personal energy field. Spiritual masters say it dissolves negativity from the aura, creating space for peace and positive transformation.
Chanting stimulates the vagus nerve, supercharging immune cells and reducing inflammation. It builds resilience from within—physically and emotionally.
Chanting Om slows and deepens breath, improving lung capacity. It’s especially healing for those with asthma or respiratory issues, restoring flow to every breath.
Beyond the body and mind, Om bridges the Atman (individual soul) with Brahman (universal energy). It’s the gateway to spiritual awakening and moksha