₹9,000 a shot: Shefali Jariwala’s suspected anti-ageing fix and its hidden dangers

Glutathione isn’t just an antioxidant—it’s the new celeb obsession. Injections costing up to ₹9,000 a shot promise “glass skin,” but carry risks that no facial can fix.
From Mumbai to Hyderabad, skin-lightening injections are booming. Behind the glow? A ₹10 lakh-a-year beauty hustle hiding health risks and controversy.
It’s not just Botox. Indian celebrities now stack glutathione with fillers, lasers, and IV vitamin cocktails—all chasing a face that time can’t touch.
One injection, two goals: lighten skin and slow ageing. But what looks like a beauty shortcut could mask serious side effects—from liver strain to heart risk.
For many celebs, the cost of “timeless” skin isn’t just lakhs—it’s a regimen of needles, diets, and discipline. A flawless face now comes with a finance plan.
They don’t show this in Instagram glow-ups—glutathione can trigger allergic shocks, kidney issues, and even cardiac complications when misused.
While influencers flaunt fairness, doctors warn: glutathione for skin lightening isn’t FDA-approved. The science is thin. The hype? Blinding.
Three injections can cost ₹24,000. A full course? Up to ₹1.8 lakh. And that’s before the fillers, peels, and post-glow IV drips even begin.
Rumors swirl around Shefali Jariwala’s glutathione use before her cardiac scare. The treatment’s popularity is rising—but so are concerns.