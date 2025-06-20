'A ₹120 crore gamble': How Aamir Khan wants to rewrite movie rulebook with Sitaare Zameen Par

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
By banning pre-9 a.m. shows, Aamir repositions cinema as a leisurely family outing—not a frantic fan ritual—resetting expectations around how and when we watch films.
Instead of premium pricing, Aamir uses affordability as a mass invitation. It’s not just about tickets—it’s about accessibility, volume, and long-term engagement.
Launching with just 1,250 screens, the film’s rollout mimics a product soft-launch. It allows buzz to build organically and avoids early overexposure or backlash.
Rejecting a ₹120 crore OTT deal isn’t defiance—it’s value preservation. Aamir signals that Sitaare Zameen Par isn’t disposable content—it’s a cinematic experience.
Tying up with PVR-Inox and Anil Thadani secures loyalty from exhibitors. It’s a tactical handshake that ensures visibility, prime slots, and word-of-mouth firepower.
Rather than chasing weekend box office spikes, Aamir is engineering steady momentum. Longevity, not virality, is the metric he’s playing for.
By denying early digital release, he extends the film’s theatrical lifespan—reclaiming screen time from the streaming churn and forcing audiences back into physical theatres.
Aamir’s media blitz isn’t hype—it's alignment. By framing the film as emotional and family-friendly, he preps audiences to value the experience, not just the content.
This strategy isn’t just about one film—it’s a referendum on viewing culture. Aamir is trying to reshape cinema as a collective ritual, not an on-demand commodity.