‘A 650-foot monster Tsunami’: Melting glaciers just launched a seismic timebomb

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Sloshing Monster

A 650-foot tsunami didn’t just crash—it pulsed like a heartbeat for nine relentless days. This wasn’t your average wave; it was a trapped beast, rebounding inside Greenland’s icy canyon like liquid fury.

Meltdown Trigger

This wasn’t nature being random. Scientists link the mountain’s collapse directly to glacial melt—an ominous sign of climate change literally shaking the earth apart, one fjord at a time.

Ghost Signal

On September 16, 2023, a seismic mystery began. Stations from Alaska to Antarctica picked up a strange, persistent pulse. Experts were baffled by the rhythmic thump—until they traced it back to a remote Greenland fjord, where a 650-foot tsunami had been silently sloshing for nine straight days.

Seiche Secret

The wave didn’t leave—it stayed. Caught in a watery prison, it bounced endlessly, its violent rhythm turning a remote fjord into the world’s weirdest seismic drum.

Close Call

No tourists. No cruise ships. No deaths. But the hypothetical death toll had one existed? Catastrophic. One scientist likened it to a maritime version of Pompeii—but underwater.

Forgotten Wreckage

The tsunami didn’t just move water; it erased history. Ancient cultural sites, untouched for centuries, vanished under the force of a wave no one saw coming.

Satellite Sleuths

NASA and CNES satellites cracked the case. From hundreds of miles above, they spotted the fingerprints of a watery beast that had left no survivors—but a seismic trail impossible to ignore.

Arctic Alarm

Greenland isn’t alone. With glaciers vanishing fast in Alaska, Norway, and beyond, scientists fear this freak event could become the new normal in our warming world.

Icefall Cannon

25 million cubic meters of rock and ice didn’t just fall—they fired. The collapse hit the fjord like a giant bullet, triggering an explosion of water that rivaled natural disasters ten times its size.
Related Stories

California’s Lost Lake Returns: A flooded past reawakens in the San Joaquin Valley '5 films, 0 flops': Why Aamir Khan is banking on Lokesh Kanagaraj From 7 cars to one room in a chawl’: The tragic undoing of Bhagwan Dada’s empire ₹1.17 crore and counting: The new financial reality of raising a child in India