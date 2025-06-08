‘A 650-foot monster Tsunami’: Melting glaciers just launched a seismic timebomb

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
A 650-foot tsunami didn’t just crash—it pulsed like a heartbeat for nine relentless days. This wasn’t your average wave; it was a trapped beast, rebounding inside Greenland’s icy canyon like liquid fury.
This wasn’t nature being random. Scientists link the mountain’s collapse directly to glacial melt—an ominous sign of climate change literally shaking the earth apart, one fjord at a time.
On September 16, 2023, a seismic mystery began. Stations from Alaska to Antarctica picked up a strange, persistent pulse. Experts were baffled by the rhythmic thump—until they traced it back to a remote Greenland fjord, where a 650-foot tsunami had been silently sloshing for nine straight days.
The wave didn’t leave—it stayed. Caught in a watery prison, it bounced endlessly, its violent rhythm turning a remote fjord into the world’s weirdest seismic drum.
No tourists. No cruise ships. No deaths. But the hypothetical death toll had one existed? Catastrophic. One scientist likened it to a maritime version of Pompeii—but underwater.
The tsunami didn’t just move water; it erased history. Ancient cultural sites, untouched for centuries, vanished under the force of a wave no one saw coming.
NASA and CNES satellites cracked the case. From hundreds of miles above, they spotted the fingerprints of a watery beast that had left no survivors—but a seismic trail impossible to ignore.
Greenland isn’t alone. With glaciers vanishing fast in Alaska, Norway, and beyond, scientists fear this freak event could become the new normal in our warming world.
25 million cubic meters of rock and ice didn’t just fall—they fired. The collapse hit the fjord like a giant bullet, triggering an explosion of water that rivaled natural disasters ten times its size.