‘A $83 billion jackpot’:  China’s hidden treasure could shake global gold market

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Golden Giant

A “supergiant” gold deposit containing 1,000 metric tons was found in China, possibly surpassing South Africa’s South Deep mine. Estimated at $83 billion, it’s one of the richest finds in history.

Veins of Wealth

Geologists in Hunan Province discovered 40 gold veins within 2 km depth. 3D modeling suggests even more gold may lie deeper, making this a potentially massive untapped reserve.

Gold in Sight

Visible gold was found in core samples, with up to 138 grams of gold per ton of ore. This is exceptionally high quality, as 8 grams per ton is usually considered high-grade.

China’s Gold Rush

China, already a gold powerhouse, adds to its 2,000+ metric ton reserves. The discovery further cements its dominance in global gold production and markets.

Representative pic

Market Shaker

News of the discovery sent gold prices even higher. With economic uncertainty driving demand, this find could influence global markets for years.

Representative pic

Dragon’s Hoard

The deposit may be even larger than initially estimated. Peripheral samples hint at more hidden gold, making this a truly legendary find beneath China’s soil.

Earth’s Gold Code

Recent Australian research suggests earthquakes help create gold, possibly explaining how these rich deposits formed over eons. Nature’s alchemy at work!

Modern Alchemy

Scientists in 2024 created “goldene,” a one-atom-thick gold material with unique properties. This discovery could revolutionize nanotechnology and materials science.

Representative pic

Nugget of History

In early 2024, a treasure hunter in England found “Hiro’s Nugget,” one of the country’s largest gold nuggets at 64.8 grams. Gold discoveries are far from over!

Representative pic
Related Stories

‘Red pill, 100, kidney bean’: Netflix’s Adolescence reveals sinister emojis parents should know ‘Radiation, bone loss and blindness’: The price of Sunita Williams’ space nightmare ‘Hubble’s 100,000th shot’: A blazing Quasar and hidden galaxy stun astronomers IIT Madras’ secret Mars stash: Waterless concrete, bulletproof foams, and living hearts!