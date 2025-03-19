‘A $83 billion jackpot’:  China’s hidden treasure could shake global gold market

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
A “supergiant” gold deposit containing 1,000 metric tons was found in China, possibly surpassing South Africa’s South Deep mine. Estimated at $83 billion, it’s one of the richest finds in history.
Geologists in Hunan Province discovered 40 gold veins within 2 km depth. 3D modeling suggests even more gold may lie deeper, making this a potentially massive untapped reserve.
Visible gold was found in core samples, with up to 138 grams of gold per ton of ore. This is exceptionally high quality, as 8 grams per ton is usually considered high-grade.
China, already a gold powerhouse, adds to its 2,000+ metric ton reserves. The discovery further cements its dominance in global gold production and markets.
News of the discovery sent gold prices even higher. With economic uncertainty driving demand, this find could influence global markets for years.
The deposit may be even larger than initially estimated. Peripheral samples hint at more hidden gold, making this a truly legendary find beneath China’s soil.
Recent Australian research suggests earthquakes help create gold, possibly explaining how these rich deposits formed over eons. Nature’s alchemy at work!
Scientists in 2024 created “goldene,” a one-atom-thick gold material with unique properties. This discovery could revolutionize nanotechnology and materials science.
In early 2024, a treasure hunter in England found “Hiro’s Nugget,” one of the country’s largest gold nuggets at 64.8 grams. Gold discoveries are far from over!
