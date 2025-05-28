'A buyout you never heard of': Google paid ₹856 crore to stop this man from joining Twitter

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

₹856 Crore Stay Bonus

Google reportedly handed Neal Mohan a jaw-dropping ₹856 crore to stop him from jumping ship to Twitter. Yes, one man’s career move was worth more than some startups.

Tech Tug-of-War

In 2011, Twitter tried poaching two of Google’s biggest stars—Mohan and Sundar Pichai. Google fired back with stock grants that would make Wall Street blush.

Stock Over Salary

This wasn’t just cash—it was a slow-release fortune. The $100 million came as restricted stock, vesting over years, tying Mohan’s future to Google’s dominance.

X-Factor Exit Block

Mohan was headed to Twitter (now X), where his former boss wanted him as Chief Product Officer. Google said no—with a $100M mic drop.

Sundar’s ₹428 Cr Save

Not to be left out, Google reportedly paid Sundar Pichai a ₹428 crore equivalent stock grant to keep him too. The result? Two CEOs in the making, kept in the fold.

Stanford to CEO

From Stanford to Andersen Consulting to DoubleClick to YouTube CEO—Mohan’s climb was steep, strategic, and backed by billions.

Inside the Bidding War

This wasn’t about job offers—it was about keeping future tech titans from fueling a rival. For Google, losing Mohan or Pichai wasn’t an option.

Quiet Flex

Mohan never confirmed the $100M payout—but he didn’t deny it either. The silence only amplified the legend.

Big Bets, Big Payoffs

Fast forward to 2025: Sundar runs Alphabet, Mohan runs YouTube. That $100 million? Arguably the best counteroffer in Silicon Valley history.
Related Stories

Everything in Japan is shockingly cheap right now. Here is what is happening HAL just lost its free ride. It now has to fight for India’s stealth jet 'The new gold': India's rich are hiding their fortunes in these 5 neighborhoods 7% fat, 33 goals: The shocking science behind Christiano Ronaldo’s ageless body