'A buyout you never heard of': Google paid ₹856 crore to stop this man from joining Twitter

Google reportedly handed Neal Mohan a jaw-dropping ₹856 crore to stop him from jumping ship to Twitter. Yes, one man’s career move was worth more than some startups.
In 2011, Twitter tried poaching two of Google’s biggest stars—Mohan and Sundar Pichai. Google fired back with stock grants that would make Wall Street blush.
This wasn’t just cash—it was a slow-release fortune. The $100 million came as restricted stock, vesting over years, tying Mohan’s future to Google’s dominance.
Mohan was headed to Twitter (now X), where his former boss wanted him as Chief Product Officer. Google said no—with a $100M mic drop.
Not to be left out, Google reportedly paid Sundar Pichai a ₹428 crore equivalent stock grant to keep him too. The result? Two CEOs in the making, kept in the fold.
From Stanford to Andersen Consulting to DoubleClick to YouTube CEO—Mohan’s climb was steep, strategic, and backed by billions.
This wasn’t about job offers—it was about keeping future tech titans from fueling a rival. For Google, losing Mohan or Pichai wasn’t an option.
Mohan never confirmed the $100M payout—but he didn’t deny it either. The silence only amplified the legend.
Fast forward to 2025: Sundar runs Alphabet, Mohan runs YouTube. That $100 million? Arguably the best counteroffer in Silicon Valley history.