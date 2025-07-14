‘A camera’s curse’: How a camera cracked the Rajiv Gandhi assassination plot

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Snapshot Suicide

Rajiv Gandhi’s killer posed for photos seconds before detonating. Why? Because the LTTE needed proof—and that proof became the first nail in their own coffin.

Click to Kill

The LTTE insisted every mission be photographed. But the camera they brought to boast about the hit became the tool that unraveled their entire operation.

Frame by Frame

Ten eerie images. One suicide bomber. One blast. One fireball. And a crowd of silent faces—among them, India’s most wanted terrorist. That undeveloped roll became a national clue board.

Click Compulsion

The LTTE had a rule: no operation without documentation. Their obsession with being seen—being remembered—led to a photographer’s death and the conspirators’ exposure.

Blast Proof

The suicide bomber died instantly. So did the photographer. But his camera didn’t. It held photos so detailed, so damning, they turned the tide of the investigation.

Death Shot

A final frame of orange fire captured the exact moment of assassination. That image, meant for rebel propaganda, became India’s most explosive evidence.

Unwitting Witness

Haribabu thought he was photographing a rally. In truth, he was capturing history’s deadliest selfie sequence. He didn’t survive—but his photos did.

Reel to Real

Developed days after the blast, the film was a forensic goldmine: faces in the crowd, identities exposed, and one chilling realization—the plotters had documented their own crime.

Proof Backfired

The LTTE’s propaganda machine demanded evidence of success. What they didn’t expect? That their “proof” would be printed in newspapers—and used to hunt them down.
Related Stories

'₹10 lakh, one face: How Archita Phukan's ex fooled an entire nation without knowing Buried in clay, raised by code: The ancient man who wasn’t who we thought A lake that turns red in the Sahara? This Libyan oasis is unreal DLF Camellias decoded: The Gurugram fortress everyone rich wants in on