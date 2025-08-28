A core within core? Scientists find a mysterious fifth layer hidden inside Earth

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Fifth Layer Found

A hidden zone buried within Earth’s inner core may rewrite everything we thought we knew—textbooks included.

Earth’s Secret Core

Australian scientists just spotted signs of an unseen layer deep inside the core—its structure suggests Earth’s heart is more complex than ever imagined.

Waves Don’t Lie

Seismic waves aren’t behaving as expected. Their strange paths hint at a mysterious core-within-a-core.

Iron Shift

The change in wave speed suggests iron may be crystallized differently in this deepest region—signaling ancient upheavals in Earth’s formation.

Core Shock

Seismic waves slow at odd angles and speed up at others—a bizarre twist that defies current models.

Twin Cooling Events

Researchers suspect two colossal cooling phases helped shape this hidden inner layer—revealing Earth’s evolving interior.

Crack in the Model

For 100 years, we’ve had four layers. Now a fifth one might shake the foundations of geology.

Core Compass

The fastest waves follow Earth’s spin, the slowest veer off-angle—evidence of a deep, directional divide.

Deeper Than Known

This might be Earth’s deepest mystery yet—tucked 6,000 km beneath your feet, invisible but influential.
