'A cosmic murder': James Webb spots a dead galaxy just 700 million years post Big Bang

Astronomers using JWST found RUBIES-UDS-QG-z7, a massive galaxy that mysteriously shut off star formation just 700 million years after the Big Bang.
Holding over 10 billion solar masses in a region only 650 light-years wide, this compact relic has no young stars—only the red glow of ancient, dying ones.
Andrea Weibel, a doctoral researcher at the University of Geneva, notes this galaxy quenched star birth shockingly early—defying decades of astrophysical models.
Standard theories suggest galaxies take billions of years to grow and fade. This one upended that timeline by packing in mass and burning out in cosmic infancy.
Using JWST's NIRSpec/PRISM tool, researchers detected no blue stars, only red ones—evidence the galaxy's youthful fire had long gone cold by the time its light reached us.
This find forces a crisis in simulations. “It’s more than 100 times more abundant than predicted,” says Weibel—suggesting early Universe galaxy evolution is far faster than believed.
Dr. Anna de Graaff, principal investigator at Max Planck Institute, says this galaxy may be the ancient seed of today's giant elliptical galaxy cores.
Astrophysicist Pascal Oesch from University of Geneva believes processes like black hole feedback and stellar winds may be behind such early quenching—still not fully understood.
Despite its age, RUBIES-UDS-QG-z7 resembles modern galaxy centers, hinting that today's galactic giants began forming far earlier than we ever imagined.