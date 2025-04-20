'A gold mine found on Mars': NASA rover stuns with ancient rock haul

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
NASA’s Perseverance rover struck a geologic jackpot at Witch Hazel Hill, finding rock layers unlike anything previously seen on Mars.
In just four months, the rover collected five rock samples, examined seven more, and used lasers to analyze 83—its most intense science phase yet.
Fragments near the crater rim date back 3.9 billion years to Mars’ Noachian period, a time of meteors, volcanic activity, and possibly flowing water.
Rocks may have been ejected during Mars’ violent impact history, offering scientists access to deep planetary crust for the first time.
One standout sample has rare textures and age markers, making it a “one-of-a-kind treasure” from Mars’ early planetary formation.
A nearby serpentine-rich rock suggests past water-rock interaction, a process that can create hydrogen gas—a potential fuel for microbial life.
Though not proof of past life, the chemical reactions found could have created habitable conditions in ancient Martian environments.
The rover successfully stored a key sample called “Green Gardens” for a future mission—despite engineering challenges during the process.
Mars Sample Return faces setbacks, with rising costs and delays pushing its timeline to 2040 or later, leaving these discoveries in limbo.