'A gold mine found on Mars': NASA rover stuns with ancient rock haul

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Crater cache

NASA’s Perseverance rover struck a geologic jackpot at Witch Hazel Hill, finding rock layers unlike anything previously seen on Mars.

Record run

In just four months, the rover collected five rock samples, examined seven more, and used lasers to analyze 83—its most intense science phase yet.

Ancient crust

Fragments near the crater rim date back 3.9 billion years to Mars’ Noachian period, a time of meteors, volcanic activity, and possibly flowing water.

Molten history

Rocks may have been ejected during Mars’ violent impact history, offering scientists access to deep planetary crust for the first time.

Representative pic

Silver Mountain

One standout sample has rare textures and age markers, making it a “one-of-a-kind treasure” from Mars’ early planetary formation.

Water clue

A nearby serpentine-rich rock suggests past water-rock interaction, a process that can create hydrogen gas—a potential fuel for microbial life.

Representative pic

Life hint

Though not proof of past life, the chemical reactions found could have created habitable conditions in ancient Martian environments.

Sample sealed

The rover successfully stored a key sample called “Green Gardens” for a future mission—despite engineering challenges during the process.

Return delay

Mars Sample Return faces setbacks, with rising costs and delays pushing its timeline to 2040 or later, leaving these discoveries in limbo.
