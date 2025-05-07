‘A hot alien planet’: James Webb Telescope just solved a major space mystery

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Sub-Neptunes—mysterious, gassy planets—are the most common in our galaxy, yet none orbit our Sun.
Until now, their thick, hazy atmospheres blocked chemical readings, leaving scientists puzzled.
NASA’s James Webb Telescope pierced the haze of TOI-421 b, revealing detailed atmospheric data.
At 1,340°F, TOI-421 b’s heat may burn off haze—finally exposing its molecular makeup.
Water vapor, carbon monoxide, and sulfur dioxide were detected—revealing a chemical fingerprint.
Scientists were stunned to find TOI-421 b’s atmosphere dominated by hydrogen—unlike other sub-Neptunes.
This unique composition hints at different evolutionary paths among sub-Neptunes across the galaxy.
Why don’t these common exoplanets exist in our solar system? Webb’s findings bring us closer to answers.
Hotter sub-Neptunes may be the key to unlocking atmospheric secrets and classifying unknown planets.
