‘A hot alien planet’: James Webb Telescope just solved a major space mystery

Hidden Worlds

Sub-Neptunes—mysterious, gassy planets—are the most common in our galaxy, yet none orbit our Sun.

Cloudy Mystery

Until now, their thick, hazy atmospheres blocked chemical readings, leaving scientists puzzled.

Webb Breakthrough

NASA’s James Webb Telescope pierced the haze of TOI-421 b, revealing detailed atmospheric data.

Hot Clarity

At 1,340°F, TOI-421 b’s heat may burn off haze—finally exposing its molecular makeup.

Spectral Surprise

Water vapor, carbon monoxide, and sulfur dioxide were detected—revealing a chemical fingerprint.

Hydrogen Shock

Scientists were stunned to find TOI-421 b’s atmosphere dominated by hydrogen—unlike other sub-Neptunes.

Formation Clues

This unique composition hints at different evolutionary paths among sub-Neptunes across the galaxy.

Solar Riddle

Why don’t these common exoplanets exist in our solar system? Webb’s findings bring us closer to answers.

New Roadmap

Hotter sub-Neptunes may be the key to unlocking atmospheric secrets and classifying unknown planets.

