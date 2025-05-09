A lunar twist this month: May’s full moon will look smaller and dimmer than usual. Here’s why

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
This year’s Flower Moon isn’t blooming big—it’s a micromoon, appearing up to 14% smaller and 30% dimmer due to its distant orbit point known as apogee.
Skywatchers expecting a bold full moon may be surprised—this micromoon rises from over 250,000 miles away, subtly shifting the sky’s usual spring drama.
At 251,828 miles from Earth, the moon hits apogee during its full phase—a rare combo that softens its glow and shrinks its size on May 12.
As it climbs over the horizon, the micromoon will take on a rich orange tint thanks to Rayleigh scattering, making it a must-see moment for photographers.
The best views? Dusk on May 12 and dawn on May 13. For stunning shots, find a clear eastern or western horizon and bring binoculars or a telephoto lens.
Known as the Flower Moon, it also goes by Milk Moon, Hare Moon, and Sucker Moon—each name rooted in old-world farming, fishing, or Indigenous traditions.
Though the micromoon is noticeably smaller to instruments, your eyes might not detect it unless you compare side-by-side photos with a supermoon.
The micromoon marks May’s full moon, but up next is June’s Strawberry Moon—set to rise just days before the summer solstice.
Despite its lower profile, this lunar event invites stillness. No eclipses, no flash—just the moon in its gentler, more distant form, glowing over spring blooms.