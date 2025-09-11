A magnetic hole the size of Florida found: It is now creeping towards America

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Magnetic Void

Twice the size of Florida, a growing rift in Earth's magnetic field is now punching holes in satellite defenses—raising fears of tech meltdowns and cosmic exposure.

Radiation Surge

As the South Atlantic Anomaly spreads west, satellites passing through it face signal blackouts, system failures, and unfiltered blasts of solar radiation.

Orbit Chaos

NASA's engineers are redesigning spaceflight paths as the anomaly scrambles GPS, hits ISS electronics, and threatens the delicate dance of orbital missions.

Representative pic

Core Disturbance

Scientists suspect a hidden mass beneath Africa may be disrupting Earth’s molten core flow—twisting the magnetic field above and triggering the anomaly’s spread.

Shield Crisis

The Earth’s magnetic shield isn’t just weakening—it’s warping. And if the anomaly keeps growing, global infrastructure could feel the heat, literally.

Pole Drift

Could this be the start of a pole reversal? NASA hasn’t confirmed it—but the magnetic field's shift pattern is starting to resemble past planetary flips.

Representative pic

Tech Hazard

Power grids, aviation systems, and satellites may be on borrowed time. If a solar storm strikes now, experts warn the fallout could be catastrophic.

Representative pic

Anomaly Watch

From underground geology to outer space, scientists are racing to decode a disturbance that may be centuries in the making—but hitting us today.

Representative pic

Silent Threat

No quake, no flash—just a creeping tear in our planet’s defense layer. It’s invisible to the eye, but devastating to tech and possibly Earth's future stability.

Representative pic
Related Stories

The psychic who beat NASA to Jupiter’s rings: From a chair in California China’s new spy drone is the size of a mosquito, and just as hard to catch We’ve been broadcasting to space for 20 years—and aliens might already know China is about to punch an asteroid—and maybe save the solar system doing it