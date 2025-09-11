A magnetic hole the size of Florida found: It is now creeping towards America

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Twice the size of Florida, a growing rift in Earth's magnetic field is now punching holes in satellite defenses—raising fears of tech meltdowns and cosmic exposure.
As the South Atlantic Anomaly spreads west, satellites passing through it face signal blackouts, system failures, and unfiltered blasts of solar radiation.
NASA's engineers are redesigning spaceflight paths as the anomaly scrambles GPS, hits ISS electronics, and threatens the delicate dance of orbital missions.
Scientists suspect a hidden mass beneath Africa may be disrupting Earth’s molten core flow—twisting the magnetic field above and triggering the anomaly’s spread.
The Earth’s magnetic shield isn’t just weakening—it’s warping. And if the anomaly keeps growing, global infrastructure could feel the heat, literally.
Could this be the start of a pole reversal? NASA hasn’t confirmed it—but the magnetic field's shift pattern is starting to resemble past planetary flips.
Power grids, aviation systems, and satellites may be on borrowed time. If a solar storm strikes now, experts warn the fallout could be catastrophic.
From underground geology to outer space, scientists are racing to decode a disturbance that may be centuries in the making—but hitting us today.
No quake, no flash—just a creeping tear in our planet’s defense layer. It’s invisible to the eye, but devastating to tech and possibly Earth's future stability.
