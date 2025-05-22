‘A mutant in Chernobyl’: Bizarre black fungus eats radiation and science can’t explain why

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Found thriving in Chernobyl’s dead zone, these black fungi don’t just survive radiation—they sprint toward it. Unlike any known organism, they defy nature by feeding on what should kill them.
Drenched in melanin, these fungi are pitch-black and bizarrely resilient. Scientists believe the same pigment in our skin might be helping them turn lethal radiation into life-giving energy.
Forget photosynthesis—this fungus uses “radiosynthesis,” a process that might let it convert deadly gamma rays into biomass. It’s like photosynthesis, but for nuclear fallout.
Expose them to ionizing radiation, and they grow faster. Much faster. Lab tests reveal biomass spikes when radiation levels climb—up to 500 times normal background doses.
Most organisms flee radiation. This fungus moves toward it. Scientists call it “radiotropism”—a magnetic pull toward gamma rays that flips survival instinct on its head.
Chernobyl’s fungi use radiation to rewire their electron transfer systems. Their melanin doesn’t just protect—it transforms into an energy-harvesting superconductor. That’s not in the biology textbooks.
While everything else died, they bloomed. These fungi decomposed radioactive graphite and colonized reactor ruins, showing a level of resilience that would make cockroaches blush.
What thrives in Chernobyl might power space missions. Researchers are eyeing these fungi for radiation shielding and energy conversion in deep space. It’s sci-fi, but with spores.
No one really knows how it works. The way melanin turns death rays into life energy challenges what we thought we knew about extremophiles—and raises haunting questions about life’s true limits.