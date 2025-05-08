'A nightmare called EMP': How just one blast can cripple cities and your life in seconds

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Invisible Threat

An EMP is a silent, high-speed burst that can fry electronics instantly. No explosions, no warnings—just total digital blackout across cities in seconds.

Silent Weapon

Militaries now view EMPs as first-strike tools. They don’t kill directly—but paralyze a country by disabling power, internet, transport, and even defense systems.

India’s Arsenal

DRDO’s projects like KALI 5000 and E-bombs aim to give India a cutting-edge EMP capability. But they’re still largely under wraps and rarely discussed publicly.

Pakistan’s Potential

Analysts warn that Pakistan could deploy nuclear-tipped EMP missiles. Even a single high-altitude blast could black out entire regions, no invasion needed.

Urban Collapse

An EMP attack on India could instantly shut down power, banks, metros, and mobile networks—plunging millions into chaos without firing a bullet.

Public Unready

Indian civilians have no idea how to prepare. Current disaster plans skip EMPs entirely.

Defense Moves

India’s military is shielding critical systems, using EMP-resistant gear and fiber-optics—but civilian infrastructure remains dangerously exposed.

Digital Fragility

India’s smart cities and cashless systems make us more vulnerable than ever. Hospitals, ATMs, and even traffic lights could stop working within seconds.

Time Bomb

Experts urge action now: educate the public, shield key infrastructure, and run EMP-specific emergency drills. Every day of delay increases the fallout risk.
