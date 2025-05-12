'A red flag for India': Why Asim Munir is more dangerous than any Pakistani chief before

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Indian intelligence sees Munir as uncompromising and hardline, viewing conflict with India as a permanent struggle to be waged until a so-called “honourable stalemate” is forced.
Munir’s rare dual role as ISI and Military Intelligence chief gives him unmatched skills in covert warfare, deception, and psychological tactics—making him India’s most sophisticated military foe yet.
Credit: Youtube/ISPR official
From Pulwama to Pahalgam, Munir has embraced high-profile terrorism as a strategic tool, showing no hesitation in using asymmetric warfare to destabilize India.
Echoing Zia-ul-Haq, Munir openly invokes Islamist nationalism, casting the India-Pakistan conflict as a holy struggle, reciting Quranic verses, and using religious fervor to rally both troops and civilians.
He has shown a taste for daring escalations—missile strikes on Iran, mass refugee expulsions—indicating he could escalate against India even under unfavorable odds.
Representative pic
Munir has crushed internal dissent, purged rivals, packed key posts with loyalists, extended his term, and subordinated civilian and judicial institutions, cementing unchecked control until at least 2027.
Reversing Bajwa’s geoeconomic focus, Munir has returned to the jihadi proxy model, reinvigorating cross-border terrorism as Pakistan’s core strategy against India.
His incendiary speeches, especially on Kashmir and Hindu-Muslim relations, have fueled violent escalations, with India blamed for Pakistan’s internal chaos to justify aggressive retaliation.
Experts warn Munir thrives on unpredictability, favoring sudden, calculated provocations to keep India guessing, complicating New Delhi’s strategic and military planning.