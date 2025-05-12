'A red flag for India': Why Asim Munir is more dangerous than any Pakistani chief before

Hostile Vision

Indian intelligence sees Munir as uncompromising and hardline, viewing conflict with India as a permanent struggle to be waged until a so-called “honourable stalemate” is forced.

Spy Commander

Munir’s rare dual role as ISI and Military Intelligence chief gives him unmatched skills in covert warfare, deception, and psychological tactics—making him India’s most sophisticated military foe yet.

Terror Playbook

From Pulwama to Pahalgam, Munir has embraced high-profile terrorism as a strategic tool, showing no hesitation in using asymmetric warfare to destabilize India.

Copies Zia

Echoing Zia-ul-Haq, Munir openly invokes Islamist nationalism, casting the India-Pakistan conflict as a holy struggle, reciting Quranic verses, and using religious fervor to rally both troops and civilians.

Risky habits

He has shown a taste for daring escalations—missile strikes on Iran, mass refugee expulsions—indicating he could escalate against India even under unfavorable odds.

Power hungry

Munir has crushed internal dissent, purged rivals, packed key posts with loyalists, extended his term, and subordinated civilian and judicial institutions, cementing unchecked control until at least 2027.

Proxy Revivalist

Reversing Bajwa’s geoeconomic focus, Munir has returned to the jihadi proxy model, reinvigorating cross-border terrorism as Pakistan’s core strategy against India.

Instigator-in-chief

His incendiary speeches, especially on Kashmir and Hindu-Muslim relations, have fueled violent escalations, with India blamed for Pakistan’s internal chaos to justify aggressive retaliation.

Unpredictable Wildcard

Experts warn Munir thrives on unpredictability, favoring sudden, calculated provocations to keep India guessing, complicating New Delhi’s strategic and military planning.
