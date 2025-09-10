A space mystery unfolds near Earth—and it could rewrite the rules of planet hunting

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Fomalhaut’s giant debris disk isn’t just lopsided—it’s warped in a way no one’s seen before, hinting at a deep scar left by a long-lost planetary architect.
Astronomers suspect an unseen planet has been quietly shaping Fomalhaut’s disk for 400 million years, leaving behind a distorted orbital signature like fingerprints on cosmic clay.
This debris disk breaks all the rules—its eccentricity decreases with distance, forming a strange, stretched spiral that’s baffled scientists until now.
High-resolution ALMA images finally gave astronomers the clarity to see what was previously noise: a subtle warp pattern that whispers of planetary forces at work.
The strange shape of the disk may be a fossilized echo from Fomalhaut’s turbulent youth—frozen in place by a planet’s gravitational memory.
New data reveals that brightness alone couldn’t explain the disk’s odd shape—only an asymmetric pull from within the system accounts for the warped ring.
Fomalhaut’s disk is leaving behind a breadcrumb trail of gravitational clues, and astronomers now think they’re close to catching the invisible planet responsible.
ALMA’s sharp eye at 1.3mm wavelengths cracked open the mystery—revealing fine details missed for decades by previous telescopes and theories.
The disk might be haunted by a planet that no one’s seen, but whose presence is written in every warped curve and skewed sparkle of Fomalhaut’s ring.