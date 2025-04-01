‘A time bomb in space’: Scientists find Mars ice sheet that could submerge the whole planet

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Icy Depths

Radar scans reveal up to 2.2 miles of subsurface ice beneath Mars’s Medusae Fossae, per Geophysical Research Letters.

Ocean Beneath

If melted, the deposit could cover Mars in 5 to 9 feet of water—matching Earth’s Red Sea in volume.

Hidden Treasure

ESA’s Mars Express radar showed signals similar to polar ice caps, surprising researchers who expected only dry dust.

Geology Rewrite

The formation was long thought to be loose ash or dust—but its low density and radar reflections demand one answer: ice.

Equator Jackpot

Ice near Mars’s equator, unlike polar stores, could support future human missions and colonization efforts.

Terraform Fuel

This stash could power in-situ water extraction and fuel production, vital for long-term exploration or terraforming.

Time Capsule

Buried under ash, the ancient ice might preserve evidence of Mars’s wetter past—and possibly signs of ancient life.

Credit : ESA

Exploration Gamechanger

ESA’s Colin Wilson calls it a strategic find for future missions, though it’s still beyond reach for now.

Climate Mystery

Why equatorial ice? This stash could reshape theories on Mars’s ancient atmosphere and shifting water

Credit : ESA
Related Stories

‘Optica Breakthrough’: Light teleported 30km through live internet traffic in a first ‘Moving in reverse’: Earth’s deepest layer just started spinning the wrong way ‘Climate bombshell’: Lakes lose oxygen 9X faster than oceans in global crisis ‘Mars found on Earth’: It is hiding in a lake no one expected in southwest Turkey