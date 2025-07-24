Aashka Goradia left acting: Now she runs a Rs 1,200 crore beauty empire

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
At the height of her TV fame, she walked away. Not for another show—but to build a brand from scratch that would one day rival the giants of beauty retail.
Photos : Instagram/aashkagoradia
It began with a modest investment and a makeup kit. Five years later, her brand is battling it out with Lakmé and Maybelline—on shelves and screens across India.
While others doubled down on daily soaps, she doubled down on e-commerce—launching an internet-first brand that cracked nine figures before hitting retail stores.
She didn’t fade—she flipped the script. Quietly leaving TV in 2021, she traded the spotlight for spreadsheets, and the gamble paid off in crores.
Long before the unicorn valuation, she bought her first Mumbai home at 23—proof that her hustle was backed by serious money sense from day one.
Ram Kapoor may have praised TV's money-making potential, but this ex-star took it further—building a legacy that could support generations, on her own terms.
Going toe-to-toe with beauty behemoths, her brand carved out a niche with accessible pricing and bold branding—striking gold in Tier II towns and influencer feeds alike.
Representative pic
She left behind Naagin and Bigg Boss—but didn’t vanish. Her face disappeared from primetime, only to resurface on product packaging worth Rs 1,200 crore.
Now based in Goa, she lives far from the glare of the sets. Yoga, motherhood, and mogul status have replaced daily shoots—but the ambition hasn’t dimmed.