ACs won't go below 20°C anymore in India: Here’s the powerful reason why

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
India’s AC obsession is fueling an energy crisis. Setting your AC to 16°C might feel luxurious—but it's straining the grid and spiking national power bills.
For every degree you raise your AC setting, you save 6% on energy. That’s not a guess—it’s government-backed math. 18°C vs. 24°C? You could be saving 36% and not even notice.
India's electricity demand has hit record highs, with ACs guzzling nearly 20% of it. A standard 20°C cap could save enough power to skip building three new power plants.
Experts say freezing ACs do more harm than good—dry air, respiratory issues, and disrupted sleep cycles. A mild 24°C? More comfort, less cough.
Ultra-low AC settings aren’t status symbols anymore—they're environmental liabilities. That 16°C chill burns coal, drives emissions, and deepens the climate crisis.
The new rule caps ACs between 20°C and 28°C across homes, hotels, offices—even your car. It’s not just a guideline—it’s becoming law.
When heatwaves hit, ACs surge. That’s when grids fail, lights go out, and hospitals scramble. Uniform settings could prevent blackouts when they’re needed most.
The government is working with AC makers to set 24°C as the default temperature on new units—nudging behavior before enforcement even kicks in.
Pair a 24°C AC with a ceiling fan, and comfort levels remain high while your carbon footprint shrinks. It’s not about sacrifice—it’s about balance.