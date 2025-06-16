ACs won't go below 20°C anymore in India: Here’s the powerful reason why

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Cool Comes at a Cost

India’s AC obsession is fueling an energy crisis. Setting your AC to 16°C might feel luxurious—but it's straining the grid and spiking national power bills.

The 1° Rule

For every degree you raise your AC setting, you save 6% on energy. That’s not a guess—it’s government-backed math. 18°C vs. 24°C? You could be saving 36% and not even notice.

Peak Power Panic

India's electricity demand has hit record highs, with ACs guzzling nearly 20% of it. A standard 20°C cap could save enough power to skip building three new power plants.

Sleep Better, Breathe Easier

Experts say freezing ACs do more harm than good—dry air, respiratory issues, and disrupted sleep cycles. A mild 24°C? More comfort, less cough.

From Luxury to Liability

Ultra-low AC settings aren’t status symbols anymore—they're environmental liabilities. That 16°C chill burns coal, drives emissions, and deepens the climate crisis.

The 20-28 Mandate

The new rule caps ACs between 20°C and 28°C across homes, hotels, offices—even your car. It’s not just a guideline—it’s becoming law.

Grid Relief in Heatwaves

When heatwaves hit, ACs surge. That’s when grids fail, lights go out, and hospitals scramble. Uniform settings could prevent blackouts when they’re needed most.

Manufacturers on Notice

The government is working with AC makers to set 24°C as the default temperature on new units—nudging behavior before enforcement even kicks in.

Cool Smart, Live Smart

Pair a 24°C AC with a ceiling fan, and comfort levels remain high while your carbon footprint shrinks. It’s not about sacrifice—it’s about balance.
Related Stories

‘Done without a single soundbite’: How Kavya Maran quietly built a global cricket empire The ₹1,500 AC scam in India: Are your paying for gas that was never leaking? Sunjay Kapur’s ₹10,300 crore wealth: Who will steer his fortune now? Bigger than India? The sunken continent nobody told you about