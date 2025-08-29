Airport mistake: The hidden forex cost Indians should always avoid

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Card over cash

Indian travellers are ditching paper money for prepaid forex cards—safer, smarter, and accepted globally.

Book flights, lock rates

Experts say booking forex five to seven days before departure can save big—timing really is money.

Airport trap

Buying foreign currency at airports? That could cost you 5% more—experts call it the worst exchange mistake.

Click, not queue

Platforms like BookMyForex now show live rates, letting travellers dodge overpriced bank counters and shady markups.

Zero-markup edge

Niyo and others are offering cards with zero markup—perfect for students and long-stay travellers watching every rupee.

Real-time reloads

Rate alert tools and instant card reloading features mean you can lock in a great rate from your phone.

Cash caution

Carry only a small amount in physical currency, experts warn. Cards handle the rest—more secure and trackable.

Fine-print danger

Many traditional changers hide 3–5% charges in markups—check your total INR outflow before you say yes.

Student survival tip

Long stays abroad multiply forex costs. Digital cards and apps that track spending help avoid drain.
