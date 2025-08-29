Airport mistake: The hidden forex cost Indians should always avoid

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Indian travellers are ditching paper money for prepaid forex cards—safer, smarter, and accepted globally.
Experts say booking forex five to seven days before departure can save big—timing really is money.
Buying foreign currency at airports? That could cost you 5% more—experts call it the worst exchange mistake.
Platforms like BookMyForex now show live rates, letting travellers dodge overpriced bank counters and shady markups.
Niyo and others are offering cards with zero markup—perfect for students and long-stay travellers watching every rupee.
Rate alert tools and instant card reloading features mean you can lock in a great rate from your phone.
Carry only a small amount in physical currency, experts warn. Cards handle the rest—more secure and trackable.
Many traditional changers hide 3–5% charges in markups—check your total INR outflow before you say yes.
Long stays abroad multiply forex costs. Digital cards and apps that track spending help avoid drain.