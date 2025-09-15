Alaska’s New Island: A chilling sign of climate change caught on satellite

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
It didn’t rise from fire or quakes—this new Alaskan island was carved by melting ice. Scientists say it’s a landmass shaped not by nature, but by warning.
Where thick ice once stood, water now reigns. The Alsek Glacier’s dramatic retreat has left behind more than scars—it’s created a haunting new landmark.
Alsek Lake has nearly doubled in size. What used to be frozen land is now open water—and scientists say this is just the beginning.
Prow Knob isn’t just a mountain anymore—it’s a climate timestamp. The moment it became an island is the clearest signal yet of glacial collapse.
The lakes left behind by vanishing glaciers aren’t peaceful. Many sit behind walls of crumbling rock and ice—one break, and a flood could erase entire towns.
When glaciers detach and crack, they fall apart fast. NASA’s satellite timeline shows how Alsek went from a slow retreat to a full collapse in under a decade.
Welcome to Alaska’s new identity: not the land of glaciers, but the land of lakes. Experts warn this watery shift comes with dangerous consequences.
Once a rocky outcrop held firm in a sea of ice, Prow Knob now floats alone. The transformation took just weeks—and it might not be the last.
Each new glacial lake is a ticking time bomb. With millions at risk, researchers say we’re racing the clock on climate-triggered floods.
