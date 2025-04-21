'Alien oceans confirmed?': K2-18b's chemical fingerprints spark life-on-exoplanet frenzy

Alien hint

Scientists found DMS and DMDS in K2-18b’s atmosphere—chemicals on Earth produced only by life, hinting at microbial organisms swimming in alien oceans.

Ocean world

K2-18b is likely a hycean planet—covered in deep oceans under a hydrogen-rich sky, a prime setup for sustaining microscopic life like phytoplankton.

Carbon clues

With methane and carbon dioxide swirling in its skies, K2-18b became the first habitable-zone exoplanet with confirmed carbon-based molecules.

Phytoplankton twin

Experts believe the alien oceans might mirror Earth’s, filled with phytoplankton-like microbes feeding on starlight—tiny but thriving.

Chemical surge

The planet’s atmosphere contains DMS levels thousands of times higher than Earth's, painting a picture of a biologically active water world.

Data deepening

To confirm life officially, scientists need to cross the five-sigma threshold. They’re currently at three—on the brink of a historic declaration.

Cosmic consensus

A University of Durham survey found over 86% of astrobiologists agree: life is almost certainly out there, likely thriving across the stars.

Philosopher’s odds

Peter Vickers says if life exists on K2-18b, it “virtually guarantees” millions more life-hosting planets in the universe.

Beyond alone

With hundreds of billions of galaxies and only a “teacup” sampled, Earth being unique is increasingly unlikely, say researchers.
