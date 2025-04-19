'Alien planet hotter than Venus': TOI-270 d stuns scientists with molten mystery

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Representative pic
TOI-270 d is a super-Earth with a searing atmosphere above 1,000°F—hotter than Venus—revealed by data from the James Webb Space Telescope.
Representative pic
Researchers believe the planet has a rocky surface covered by molten lava, fueling a thick, volatile atmosphere full of exotic chemistry.
Despite expectations, ammonia was absent. Extreme heat and magma chemistry may be destroying it before it reaches atmospheric levels.
Representative pic
Instead of ammonia, the atmosphere may contain nitrogen gas, formed through high-temperature reactions previously unaccounted for in models.
Representative pic
Dubbed the “Rosetta Stone” of exoplanets, TOI-270 d could unlock secrets of a whole class of worlds we’ve never seen in our solar system.
Representative pic
While once thought to be a Hycean world with oceans and hydrogen skies, new data suggests TOI-270 d is far more hostile and dry.
Representative pic
Molecules like carbon dioxide, methane, and water were detected—offering deep clues into the planet’s origin and geochemical evolution.
This planet offers scientists a chance to explore how different materials form atmospheres under extreme heat—redefining how rocky planets evolve.
Representative pic
TOI-270 d helps rewrite the planetary playbook, showing how even familiar building blocks can lead to wildly different outcomes.
Representative pic