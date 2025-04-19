'Alien planet hotter than Venus': TOI-270 d stuns scientists with molten mystery

Alien furnace

TOI-270 d is a super-Earth with a searing atmosphere above 1,000°F—hotter than Venus—revealed by data from the James Webb Space Telescope.

Molten core

Researchers believe the planet has a rocky surface covered by molten lava, fueling a thick, volatile atmosphere full of exotic chemistry.

Missing ammonia

Despite expectations, ammonia was absent. Extreme heat and magma chemistry may be destroying it before it reaches atmospheric levels.

Gas switch

Instead of ammonia, the atmosphere may contain nitrogen gas, formed through high-temperature reactions previously unaccounted for in models.

Rosetta planet

Dubbed the “Rosetta Stone” of exoplanets, TOI-270 d could unlock secrets of a whole class of worlds we’ve never seen in our solar system.

No Hycean

While once thought to be a Hycean world with oceans and hydrogen skies, new data suggests TOI-270 d is far more hostile and dry.

Carbon cocktail

Molecules like carbon dioxide, methane, and water were detected—offering deep clues into the planet’s origin and geochemical evolution.

Chemical clues

This planet offers scientists a chance to explore how different materials form atmospheres under extreme heat—redefining how rocky planets evolve.

Exoplanet blueprint

TOI-270 d helps rewrite the planetary playbook, showing how even familiar building blocks can lead to wildly different outcomes.

