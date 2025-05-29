America braces for 10 hurricanes: Why 2025 could be the deadliest storm season yet

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Storm Surge Ahead

NOAA says there’s a 60% chance of an above-normal hurricane season in 2025—with up to 10 hurricanes and 5 major ones expected. That’s nearly double the historical average.

Hot Oceans, Fierce Storms

Atlantic waters are warmer than usual, and wind shear is weak—two perfect conditions for fueling stronger, faster-growing tropical storms.

2025 Forecast by the Numbers

Expect 13 to 19 named storms, 6 to 10 hurricanes, and 3 to 5 major hurricanes. In a normal year, it’s just 3 major hurricanes. Brace for more intensity.

Category 5, Fast and Early

Last year, Hurricane Beryl made history as the earliest-ever Category 5 storm. NOAA says storms like Beryl may become the new normal if trends continue.

Not Just the Coast

Acting NOAA chief Laura Grimm warns: hurricanes are now inland threats too. Flooding, winds, and power outages can hit hundreds of miles from landfall.

Science on Watch

NOAA’s upgraded forecast tools and real-time tracking aim to give communities more lead time. But extreme storms can still outpace preparedness.

The Names to Know

Storms this year will be named from Andrea to Wendy. It’s more than a list—it’s a warning system that could define the 2025 news cycle.

Pacific Stays Calm

Unlike the Atlantic, the central Pacific is expected to have a near- or below-normal season with just 1 to 4 storms forecasted.

The Climate Fingerprint

La Niña, warmer oceans, and shifting wind patterns are aligning for another explosive hurricane season. The time to prepare is now.

