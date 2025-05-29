America braces for 10 hurricanes: Why 2025 could be the deadliest storm season yet

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
NOAA says there’s a 60% chance of an above-normal hurricane season in 2025—with up to 10 hurricanes and 5 major ones expected. That’s nearly double the historical average.
Atlantic waters are warmer than usual, and wind shear is weak—two perfect conditions for fueling stronger, faster-growing tropical storms.
Expect 13 to 19 named storms, 6 to 10 hurricanes, and 3 to 5 major hurricanes. In a normal year, it’s just 3 major hurricanes. Brace for more intensity.
Last year, Hurricane Beryl made history as the earliest-ever Category 5 storm. NOAA says storms like Beryl may become the new normal if trends continue.
Acting NOAA chief Laura Grimm warns: hurricanes are now inland threats too. Flooding, winds, and power outages can hit hundreds of miles from landfall.
NOAA’s upgraded forecast tools and real-time tracking aim to give communities more lead time. But extreme storms can still outpace preparedness.
Storms this year will be named from Andrea to Wendy. It’s more than a list—it’s a warning system that could define the 2025 news cycle.
Unlike the Atlantic, the central Pacific is expected to have a near- or below-normal season with just 1 to 4 storms forecasted.
La Niña, warmer oceans, and shifting wind patterns are aligning for another explosive hurricane season. The time to prepare is now.