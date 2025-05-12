An axis on the rise: Is Pakistan, Turkey, and China trying to box India in?

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Many reports suggest a quiet alignment of Pakistan, Turkey, and China, as their synchronized support during the Pahalgam crisis hints at a deepening anti-India bloc.
Shipments of Turkish drones and Chinese missiles to Pakistan during recent tensions fuel suspicions of an expanding military nexus beneath the radar.
At the UN, China and Turkey repeatedly stall India’s terror-related motions, shielding Pakistan from global censure, though some experts call this an emerging diplomatic siege.
Speculation surrounds joint drills and secretive naval visits, with Turkish ships in Karachi and whispers of intelligence-sharing fueling theories of covert coordination.
Observers see Turkey’s ideological alignment with Pakistan over Kashmir as more than symbolic, while China quietly anchors the alliance for strategic gain.
The CPEC project, many argue, has morphed from an economic lifeline into a strategic chessboard, giving Beijing an unsettling proximity to India’s vulnerable borders.
Analysts point to a coordinated information campaign, where China and Turkey echo Pakistan’s claims of false flags, feeding a growing web of anti-India narratives.
Recent diplomatic communiques from Beijing and Ankara explicitly endorse Pakistan’s “security concerns,” though many see this as a green light for aggressive posturing.
Defense watchers warn of a murky new axis complicating India’s defenses, as this trio—while not formally allied—operates like a stealth coalition tightening India’s space.
