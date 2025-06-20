Ancient Egypt wasn’t first: Are the Pyramids hiding a lost civilization?

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Beneath Menkaure’s base, Italian researchers say they’ve found what could be a hidden city—buried 2,000ft deep and potentially connecting all three Giza pyramids.
Radar scans suggest a formation of massive underground pillars—spiral in shape and eerily similar to those discovered under Khafre earlier this year. Coincidence or clue?
Researchers claim Giza’s pyramids may sit atop a forgotten mega-structure—a vast network of tunnels and chambers far older than Egypt’s known history.
The structures are dated by the team at 38,000 years old—30,000 years before pharaohs. Their theory? An advanced civilization lost to global catastrophe.
Egypt’s top archaeologist, Zahi Hawass, flatly denies it all—saying current tech can’t see that deep and accusing the team of speculation without science.
No peer-reviewed studies, no journal articles—just radar scans and bold claims. Critics say it’s pseudoscience. The researchers call it a suppressed truth.
The team hints the underground system may tap into elemental energies—earth, air, fire, water. What was this structure really for: shelter, power, or ritual?
Skeptics point out that no existing tech can scan that far below solid bedrock. If these pillars exist, excavation—not radar—is the only path to truth.
If verified, this would rewrite not just Egyptian history—but human history. A lost civilization buried under Giza? The implications are as vast as the sands above it.