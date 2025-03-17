'Ancient hybrid child found': Proof that Neanderthal blood may still flow in us

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
The famous Lapedo child may be the first known human-Neanderthal hybrid—blurring the lines between ancient species.
Discovered in 1998, the child’s mosaic features suggest a long-hidden history of interbreeding between Neanderthals and modern humans.
New dating shows the child died less than 30,000 years ago, long after Neanderthals vanished—leaving open questions of deep genetic legacy.
After four failed dating efforts, modern techniques finally unlocked the child’s age—offering a new glimpse into this ancient life.
The child’s bones were dyed red with ochre, hinting at a mysterious burial ritual—alongside rabbit bones possibly placed as offerings.
Though DNA hasn't survived, the child’s appearance suggests Neanderthal traits persisted long after extinction, leaving a "ghost lineage" in human history.
Animal bones and charcoal near the skeleton are older than the child, challenging past theories of ritual burning and animal sacrifice.
Like later finds, such as the Denisovan-Neanderthal hybrid "Denny", Lapedo suggests that human ancestry is tangled with other lost human species.
If proven a hybrid, Lapedo could show that Neanderthal genes ran deeper in early Europeans than once believed—possibly shaping us more than we know.