'Ancient tech exposed': The Great Pyramids of Egypt may be hiding a secret

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
New research suggests Egyptians may have used water-powered lifts to raise massive stone blocks.
Representative pic
By channeling Nile floodwaters, builders may have harnessed hydraulic force to elevate pyramid stones.
Representative pic
Two vertical shafts in the Step Pyramid may have functioned as ancient water-powered elevators.
Representative pic
Dubbed “volcano construction,” the process used water pressure to successively push stones upward.
Representative pic
Researchers point to nearby watercourses and a suspected dam structure as integral to the system.
Representative pic
A water purification system might have filtered silt from Nile floodwaters for smooth hydraulic flow.
Representative pic
This theory challenges the dominant ramp-based construction narrative that's lasted for centuries.
Representative pic
If confirmed, this would be the earliest known use of hydraulic engineering for monumental building.
Representative pic
This idea redefines ancient Egyptian ingenuity—placing them among the earliest hydraulic pioneers.
Representative pic