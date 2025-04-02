Ancient tech or divine power?: 9 mysteries that surround Dwarkadhish Temple

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

140-km padyatra

Ahead of his 30th birthday on April 10, Anant Ambani is on a 140-km padyatra from Jamnagar to the legendary Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat. But what makes this temple so unique?

Magnetic Deity

Devotees report a strange magnetic pull from Lord Krishna’s idol—some say metal objects shift subtly, and others feel spiritually “drawn in.”

Science Stumped

Experts suggest geological or metallic factors may cause the magnetism—but no conclusive study explains the phenomenon, keeping it part science, part miracle.

Rebel Flag

The temple’s towering flag, changed five times daily, flutters against the wind. Engineers are baffled; for devotees, it’s Krishna’s daily signature.

Unfading Flame

The Akhand Jyoti, a flame that’s never extinguished in centuries, adds to the spiritual charge of the temple. Legend calls it Krishna’s eternal presence.

Sunken City

Marine archaeologists discovered ancient submerged Dwarka near the temple. Could mineral-rich ruins underwater be stirring unexplained forces?

Cosmic Precision

During celestial events, the temple aligns perfectly with sunlight and moonlight. The rays touch Krishna’s feet—an architectural marvel of ancient wisdom.

Secret Tunnels

Ancient texts speak of tunnels under the temple, possibly lined with magnetic stones, that once led to Krishna’s palace—still uncharted to this day.

Echoing Ocean

Even though inland, the temple resonates with the sound of ocean waves. Some suggest this is due to underground acoustic or magnetic phenomena.

Unmoved Stone

A legendary foundation stone at the base of the temple is said to be immovable, representing the spiritual steadiness of Krishna’s eternal legacy.
Related Stories

‘The fire Akbar couldn’t kill’: Jwalamukhi’s eternal flames burn on in Himachal’s Kangra 'Bigger than 78 Earths': Indian scientists find monster planet outside the solar system Billions beneath the sea: How Guyana became America’s oil fortress in South America 'The peak no one has touched': Why Mount Kailash refuses conquest by any living soul