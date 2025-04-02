Ancient tech or divine power?: 9 mysteries that surround Dwarkadhish Temple

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Ahead of his 30th birthday on April 10, Anant Ambani is on a 140-km padyatra from Jamnagar to the legendary Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat. But what makes this temple so unique?
Devotees report a strange magnetic pull from Lord Krishna’s idol—some say metal objects shift subtly, and others feel spiritually “drawn in.”
Experts suggest geological or metallic factors may cause the magnetism—but no conclusive study explains the phenomenon, keeping it part science, part miracle.
The temple’s towering flag, changed five times daily, flutters against the wind. Engineers are baffled; for devotees, it’s Krishna’s daily signature.
The Akhand Jyoti, a flame that’s never extinguished in centuries, adds to the spiritual charge of the temple. Legend calls it Krishna’s eternal presence.
Marine archaeologists discovered ancient submerged Dwarka near the temple. Could mineral-rich ruins underwater be stirring unexplained forces?
During celestial events, the temple aligns perfectly with sunlight and moonlight. The rays touch Krishna’s feet—an architectural marvel of ancient wisdom.
Ancient texts speak of tunnels under the temple, possibly lined with magnetic stones, that once led to Krishna’s palace—still uncharted to this day.
Even though inland, the temple resonates with the sound of ocean waves. Some suggest this is due to underground acoustic or magnetic phenomena.
A legendary foundation stone at the base of the temple is said to be immovable, representing the spiritual steadiness of Krishna’s eternal legacy.