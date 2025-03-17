'Antarctica is collapsing': What happens when the Earth's strongest current fails?

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
The Antarctic Circumpolar Current (ACC), Earth’s strongest ocean current, moves 264 million gallons per second, crucial for stabilizing global temperatures and ecosystems.
New research warns the ACC could weaken by 20% by 2050 due to Antarctica’s accelerating ice melt—triggering global climate disruptions.
As ice sheets melt, cold freshwater floods the Southern Ocean, disrupting the deep convection currents that power the ACC and regulate ocean temperatures.
A weaker ACC could alter ocean currents worldwide, intensifying extreme weather, shifting heat across the globe, and raising sea levels faster than predicted.
Ironically, a weaker ACC could let warmer waters reach Antarctica, accelerating ice melt—creating a dangerous feedback loop that could destabilize global coastlines.
Marine ecosystems, from Antarctica to the tropics, may face collapse as species dependent on stable waters struggle to survive in a warming, shifting ocean.
The ACC acts as a natural barrier against invasive species—if it weakens, foreign species could invade Antarctica’s fragile ecosystem, forever altering its biodiversity.
With limited historical data, scientists are racing to expand monitoring networks—including satellites and ocean sensors—to understand the ACC’s evolving role in climate.
Experts say the ACC’s weakening signals an urgent call for global climate action—to curb emissions and prevent irreversible tipping points in ocean and climate systems.
