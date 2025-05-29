'Antarctica was hiding a continent': The stunning discovery that took 60 years to map

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Forget flat white nothingness—beneath the ice lies a world of jagged mountains, deep valleys, and volcanoes. Bedmap3 reveals the dramatic underworld of Earth’s coldest continent.
Compiled from 82 million data points over six decades, Bedmap3 is the most comprehensive subterranean map of Antarctica ever created—fusing radar, gravity, seismic, and satellite scans.
The continent hides an average of 2,148 meters of ice. Now, scientists can see what lies beneath: sprawling basins, hidden ridges, and geological formations that rival any on Earth.
What once existed only in speculation or sketchy models—especially in remote East Antarctica—is now visible in stunning detail, thanks to international scientific grit and tech.
Yes. The new map pinpoints volcanic zones and sharp mountain chains long buried and unknown. Antarctica’s base isn’t static—it’s active, complex, and deeply dynamic.
Bedmap3 isn’t just cool science—it’s the foundation for how we predict ice flow, sea level rise, and the long-term effects of climate change across the globe.
Think of ice like syrup on a lumpy rock cake. The terrain controls how it spreads. Without knowing the "cake," you can’t predict the flow—and that’s what Bedmap3 fixes.
This was the final frontier—untouchable due to its remoteness. Now, with 500-meter resolution, even the most inaccessible terrain has been mapped.
Bedmap3 marks a turning point: Antarctica is no longer a mystery landmass—it’s a crucial climate engine, and now we can finally read the manual.
