Apache AH-64E arrives in India: What makes it the World’s deadliest chopper

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
The Indian Army’s newest Apaches just landed near Delhi—and they're heading straight to the western border. With Longbow radar and Hellfire missiles, these aren’t just helicopters—they’re air-based assassins.
The AH-64E’s Longbow radar sits above its rotor, letting it scan, target, and strike while staying hidden behind hills. No other chopper can “peek and kill” quite like this.
This isn’t a video game stat—Apaches can detect 128 targets and engage 16 at once. All while flying through fog, smoke, or enemy jamming.
The Apache isn’t just flying—it’s controlling UAVs mid-air. With MUM-T tech, it can scout with drones, jam radars, and strike enemies… all from one cockpit.
Infrared, laser-guided, night-vision-equipped—the AH-64E thrives where other aircraft flinch. Rain, dust storms, or pitch-black skies don’t slow it down.
Armed with precision Hellfire missiles and a 30mm chain gun, the Apache delivers lethal strikes—and then disappears before the enemy knows what hit them.
With reinforced armor, crash-resistant seats, and electronic countermeasures, it’s built to fly into fire—and fly back out. Survivability is part of the mission.
Thanks to its open systems design, the Apache can absorb new sensors, weapons, and tech faster than any legacy chopper. It’s future-proofed for next-gen warfare.
With Link 16 and real-time data sharing, Apaches aren’t lone wolves—they’re battlefield hubs. One sees, all strike. That’s what modern war looks like.