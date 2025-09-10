Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Archaeologists just found a cross that proves a hidden Christian past in the UAE

Cross Found

Buried beneath sand and silence for 1,400 years, a lone stucco cross just rewrote Gulf history.

Hidden Monks

For decades, their homes looked ordinary. Now, a single cross proves they lived in devotion.

Faith Uncovered

A forgotten Christian monastery in the UAE just revealed its deepest secret—and it changes everything.

Sacred Solitude

Simple desert homes weren’t homes at all. They were monk retreats—built for silence, fasting, and prayer.

Gulf Gospel

Long before oil, a Christian community thrived in the Gulf. This find brings their story back to life.

Lost Chapter

Muslims and Christians once shared Sir Bani Yas. Now, an ancient cross is telling the story they left behind.

Desert Secret

It took 30 years and one small cross to solve a mystery archaeologists have chased since 1992.

Cross Confirmed

No more speculation. The symbol found in one home seals the link to the monastery next door.

Spiritual Footprint

From a dusty courtyard rises a sign of devotion, unlocking a forgotten faith from the Arabian sands.
Related Stories

U.S. is officially on edge: China just refueled a satellite in space The Bermuda Triangle mystery just won’t die: Here’s what we still can’t explain Scientists just found 300,000-year-old footprints, and they’re not from hunters Solar side effect: China’s solar farms are doing something to deserts no one saw coming