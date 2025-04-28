'Arctic apocalypse': One Icelandic volcano just changed the planet forever

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Chinese satellites revealed that sulfur dioxide from Iceland's 2023 eruption traveled 2,000 km north to the Arctic.
80% of the pollution in remote Ny-Ålesund, Arctic Circle, was traced directly to the Sundhnukagigar eruption.
Sulfur dioxide formed harmful sulfate aerosols, triggering acid rain and polluting Arctic water and soil systems.
Sulfate particles settled on ice and snow, accelerating melting and disrupting the Arctic’s delicate albedo balance.
Increased airborne pollutants from the eruption can cause long-term respiratory issues for both Arctic humans and wildlife.
The findings show how volcanic eruptions ripple far beyond local devastation, altering ecosystems thousands of miles away.
Environmental monitoring satellites from China tracked pollutant clouds with stunning detail, linking the eruption to Arctic pollution.
The Arctic’s atmosphere chemistry was altered significantly, adding another layer of stress to a region already battered by climate change.
Researchers warn that volcanic activity, once seen as localized, must now be viewed as a global environmental threat.