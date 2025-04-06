'Are those blueberries or eggs?': Mars yields new spherules with pinholes and fractures

Sphere Surprise

Perseverance stunned scientists by uncovering a rock full of dark, millimeter-sized spheres at the rim of Jezero crater—unlike anything seen before on Mars.

Credit: NASA

Broom Point Find

The rock, named “St. Pauls Bay,” was found on the lower slopes of Witch Hazel Hill, an area known for layered materials from Mars’ wetter, ancient past.

Credit: NASA

Martian Marbles

These tiny spheres vary in shape—some round, others angular or elliptical—and even feature miniature pinholes, sparking debate over their strange formation.

Credit: NASA

Déjà Vu on Mars

Similar spherules—nicknamed "Martian Blueberries"—were found by the Opportunity rover in 2004 and by Curiosity in 2013, hinting at a recurring Martian puzzle.

Credit: NASA

Water Clues

Some experts believe the spherules formed as concretions—structures that grow over time through interaction with groundwater, offering tantalizing signs of past moisture.

Volcano or Impact?

NASA says these spheres could also result from volcanic activity or meteorite impacts, formed as droplets of molten rock cooled rapidly in Mars' thin atmosphere.

Representative pic/NASA

Geological Treasure

This discovery gives scientists a rare, direct look at Martian geological processes—and how Mars' ancient environments could have supported water flow.

Pinholes and Puzzles

The odd textures, including tiny pinholes and broken sphere fragments, suggest complex formation conditions, still being analyzed by the Perseverance team.

Rover’s Legacy

This latest find adds to Perseverance’s growing catalog of Martian anomalies—each one a piece of the puzzle about Mars’ watery past and potential for ancient life.
