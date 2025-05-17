Are vegans healthier? The data you don't see in social media debates

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Decades of data link vegan diets to slashed heart disease and diabetes risks. The secret? Fiber-packed, antioxidant-rich foods that mop up bad cholesterol and tame blood pressure—without statins.
Vegan eaters often shed pounds effortlessly. Clinical trials show they lose more weight than meat-eaters, even without counting calories. Plants fill you up, not out—science backs the skinny.
Plant-based diets aren’t hype when it comes to cholesterol and blood sugar. Vegans consistently post better lipid and glycemic numbers, cutting their odds of strokes and diabetic wreckage.
Research links vegan diets to lower rates of colorectal, prostate, and digestive cancers. The real enemy? Red and processed meats. Plants aren’t just kinder—they’re protective.
Vitamin B12, iron, omega-3s—vegans risk missing key nutrients. Without careful planning, neurological damage, anemia, and weak bones lurk. Supplements aren’t optional; they’re survival gear.
Is veganism linked to depression? Studies clash. Some show higher anxiety rates, others reveal no harm—or even benefits. Experts say it’s less about plants, more about nutrient vigilance.
Kids, pregnant women, the elderly—vegan diets demand surgical precision here. Growth, brain development, and bone health hinge on professional guidance. A slip-up isn’t just risky; it’s dangerous.
Veganism isn’t a miracle cure. Yes, it’s evidence-backed for many, but poor execution can backfire. It's not debunked, but it’s not foolproof either—planning is everything.
Beyond personal health, vegan diets massively cut water use, emissions, and land degradation. Ethical and environmental stakes make it more than just a personal choice—it’s a global statement.