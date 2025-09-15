Are We Alone?: NASA finds strongest Mars life clue in 30 years

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Spotted across Martian rocks, rusty “leopard spots” may be more than geological quirks—they could be scars left by ancient life.
They never built cities or flew ships—but NASA says Mars may have once hosted bacteria tough enough to stain the planet forever.
Vivianite and greigite—two minerals tied to life on Earth—were found etched into Mars’ rocks. Could they be cosmic graffiti from alien microbes?
The Jezero Crater, once a Martian river delta, might have been a microbial paradise. Now, it holds the most compelling clue yet to life beyond Earth.
Radiation, cold, and thin air—still, scientists believe life found a way. Meet the microscopic survivors who may have once ruled the Red Planet.
These 'reaction fronts' mimic patterns left by Earth microbes. NASA spent a year checking and rechecking—now, they're ready to talk biosignature.
It’s not a smoking gun, but it’s damn close. Scientists say this is the clearest hint in 30 years that we’re not alone.
Earth’s salty lakes and desert caves are the best clues we have. If Mars had life, it probably looked like these clumpy, slimy survivors.
Mars might look dead now—but billions of years ago, it may have been teeming with microbial life, quietly reshaping rock one molecule at a time.