‘Are we really special?’: James Webb’s latest images of exoplanets in HR 8799 may hold clue

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captured stunning images of giant exoplanets in HR 8799, revealing new insights into how they formed.
Webb’s data shows that HR 8799’s four gas giants likely formed via core accretion, the same process that shaped Jupiter and Saturn in our solar system.
Webb detected carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide in the exoplanets’ atmospheres, proving they contain heavier elements crucial to planetary formation.
Using a powerful coronagraph, Webb blocked the blinding light of the host star, allowing astronomers to directly image these distant worlds.
HR 8799 is just 30 million years old, a cosmic baby compared to our 4.6-billion-year-old solar system. Its planets are still hot from their chaotic birth.
Scientists now have stronger evidence for core accretion over disk instability, settling a long-standing debate on how gas giants take shape.
Webb’s NIRCam provided the most detailed atmospheric data ever for these exoplanets, setting the stage for future studies on planet formation.
By comparing HR 8799 to our own system, scientists hope to understand how rare or common our solar system truly is in the universe.
More Webb observations will determine if this formation process is widespread, helping astronomers classify other exoplanets and even brown dwarfs.
