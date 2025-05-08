'Are you war ready?': These 9 supplies vanish first in every conflict zone

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Water Lifeline

In any war zone, clean water becomes more valuable than gold. Experts recommend at least 4 liters per person daily—just three days unprepared can be deadly.

Food Fortress

Think beyond instant noodles. A stockpile of dry fruits, canned goods, and high-calorie snacks could keep you alive when markets shut and fridges fail.

Medic Musts

Hospitals may be inaccessible. A stocked first aid kit with antiseptics, bandages, and essential meds can mean the difference between recovery and catastrophe.

Cash Cache

No power, no Paytm. In war, digital payment collapses fast. Experts warn: keep small-denomination cash hidden but handy—it’s your fallback currency.

Radio Rescue

When mobile towers go dark, a battery-powered or hand-crank radio becomes your only news source. In Ukraine, this was how civilians received life-saving updates.

Blackout Backup

Power cuts are inevitable. Multiple flashlights and battery packs ensure you’re not left blind in a stairwell or shelter during critical moments.

Hygiene Armor

Sanitation is survival. Moist towelettes, soap, toilet paper, and sanitary pads prevent infections—common killers in prolonged emergency conditions.

Paper Proof

In chaos, identity matters. Laminated copies of ID cards, insurance, and bank papers in a waterproof bag can fast-track rescue, aid, or escape.

Tool Kit

A basic toolkit is more than DIY—it’s emergency survival. With a can opener, scissors, and multi-tool, you can cook, repair, and defend if needed.
Related Stories

'Artemis crater hunt': Mission may unlock 4.3 bn-yr-old secret under the Moon Did Hitler’s loot just surface? Hikers find $340K Nazi-era treasure in Czech mountains Diabetics in Space?: This Indian mission might make it possible 'Nuclear Nightmare': Why a 100 kt strike could make cities unlivable