‘Ark of the Covenant located?’: Declassified report points to Arabic-speaking region

A declassified CIA document from 1988 reveals a psychic claimed to locate the Ark using remote viewing—without being told what they were searching for.
The psychic described the Ark hidden underground in a dark, wet place, surrounded by people speaking Arabic and buildings with mosque-like domes.
Described as a container within a container, made of wood, gold, and silver—adorned with a six-winged angel, matching Biblical depictions of the Ark.
The psychic claimed “protective entities” guard the Ark and will destroy anyone who tries to open it improperly using an unknown force.
The Ark can only be opened “when the time is right” by someone authorized. Its lock is supposedly simple—but only when spiritually permitted.
The viewer sketched a winged creature labeled “seradin” (likely “seraphim”) guarding the Ark—suggesting supernatural protection straight from Biblical lore.
A drawing of eight “mummies” lined against a wall appeared in the report—implying the site might be an ancient tomb or ceremonial space.
Despite the viewer’s Middle East claim, legends say the Ark was taken to Ethiopia by Menelik, son of the Queen of Sheba and King Solomon.
While the CIA’s experiment is chillingly specific, scholars remain unconvinced—no verifiable proof has ever confirmed the Ark’s true location.
