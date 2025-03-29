‘Ark of the Covenant located?’: Declassified report points to Arabic-speaking region

Secret Mission

A declassified CIA document from 1988 reveals a psychic claimed to locate the Ark using remote viewing—without being told what they were searching for.

Middle East

The psychic described the Ark hidden underground in a dark, wet place, surrounded by people speaking Arabic and buildings with mosque-like domes.

Mystic Chest

Described as a container within a container, made of wood, gold, and silver—adorned with a six-winged angel, matching Biblical depictions of the Ark.

Deadly Warning

The psychic claimed “protective entities” guard the Ark and will destroy anyone who tries to open it improperly using an unknown force.

Spirit Locked

The Ark can only be opened “when the time is right” by someone authorized. Its lock is supposedly simple—but only when spiritually permitted.

Seraphim Watch

The viewer sketched a winged creature labeled “seradin” (likely “seraphim”) guarding the Ark—suggesting supernatural protection straight from Biblical lore.

Buried Mummies

A drawing of eight “mummies” lined against a wall appeared in the report—implying the site might be an ancient tomb or ceremonial space.

Echoes of Ethiopia

Despite the viewer’s Middle East claim, legends say the Ark was taken to Ethiopia by Menelik, son of the Queen of Sheba and King Solomon.

Still Unfound

While the CIA’s experiment is chillingly specific, scholars remain unconvinced—no verifiable proof has ever confirmed the Ark’s true location.

