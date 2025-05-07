'Artemis crater hunt': Mission may unlock 4.3 bn-yr-old secret under the Moon

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Ancient Impact

Over 4.3 billion years ago, a colossal object struck the Moon—forming its largest crater ever.

Representative pic

Hidden Ocean

Scientists believe the South Pole-Aitken Basin may hold frozen remnants of a lunar magma ocean.

Mantle Reveal

The impact likely exposed deep mantle material, offering a rare peek into the Moon’s molten past.

Clue Carrier

That basin may contain KREEP-rich materials—chemical leftovers from the Moon’s earliest days.

Tilted Strike

The basin’s odd shape hints at an angled impact, not head-on—reshaping theories on lunar collisions.

Lunar Timeline

By dating materials in the basin, scientists hope to pin down the final phase of the magma ocean.

Crust Secrets

The basin could confirm how lighter minerals floated to form crust, while heavy ones sank into the mantle.

Artemis Mission

NASA’s Artemis astronauts may soon collect samples from this region for the first time in history.

Earth Connection

These rocks might not just explain the Moon—they could illuminate how Earth itself was formed.
Related Stories

‘A hot alien planet’: James Webb Telescope just solved a major space mystery Did Hitler’s loot just surface? Hikers find $340K Nazi-era treasure in Czech mountains 'Nuclear Nightmare': Why a 100 kt strike could make cities unlivable Hormones in Your Chicken?: Chef Saransh Goila spills food industry’s dirtiest secret