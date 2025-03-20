‘Asteroid Bennu’s mystery’: Could it hold the missing link to Earth’s first life?

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Asteroid Bennu, at 4.5 billion years old, holds pristine clues to the early solar system and possibly the origins of life.
Scientists found traces of briny water and salty minerals, similar to those on Europa and Enceladus, suggesting liquid water once flowed on Bennu.
Bennu contains amino acids and nucleobases—the essential ingredients for life, hinting that asteroids may have seeded Earth with organic material.
In 2020, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft collected 121.6 grams of Bennu’s surface material—the largest asteroid sample ever returned to Earth.
Berkeley Lab scientists used X-ray and electron microscopy to examine Bennu’s chemical composition at the atomic level, revealing its cosmic secrets.
A new study suggests Bennu may have formed beyond Saturn’s orbit, carrying materials from the coldest regions of the solar system.
The asteroid’s salt deposits formed in a precise sequence, much like those in Earth’s dried lake beds, providing key insights into planetary evolution.
Berkeley Lab plans further infrared and X-ray analysis of Bennu to uncover more about its mystery minerals and organic compounds.
If Bennu-like asteroids delivered water and life-building molecules to Earth, these same ingredients could exist throughout the universe.