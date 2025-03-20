‘Asteroid Bennu’s mystery’: Could it hold the missing link to Earth’s first life?

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Ancient Time Capsule

Asteroid Bennu, at 4.5 billion years old, holds pristine clues to the early solar system and possibly the origins of life.

Water from Space

Scientists found traces of briny water and salty minerals, similar to those on Europa and Enceladus, suggesting liquid water once flowed on Bennu.

Building Blocks of Life

Bennu contains amino acids and nucleobases—the essential ingredients for life, hinting that asteroids may have seeded Earth with organic material.

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission

In 2020, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft collected 121.6 grams of Bennu’s surface material—the largest asteroid sample ever returned to Earth.

High-Tech Analysis

Berkeley Lab scientists used X-ray and electron microscopy to examine Bennu’s chemical composition at the atomic level, revealing its cosmic secrets.

Frozen Origins

A new study suggests Bennu may have formed beyond Saturn’s orbit, carrying materials from the coldest regions of the solar system.

Salt Crystals & Evolution

The asteroid’s salt deposits formed in a precise sequence, much like those in Earth’s dried lake beds, providing key insights into planetary evolution.

More Studies Ahead

Berkeley Lab plans further infrared and X-ray analysis of Bennu to uncover more about its mystery minerals and organic compounds.

Life’s Cosmic Connection

If Bennu-like asteroids delivered water and life-building molecules to Earth, these same ingredients could exist throughout the universe.
Related Stories

‘13.8 bn years in one image’: The clearest ‘Baby Picture’ of the Cosmos yet ‘Not one, but two’: Stunning discovery rewrites the origins of Homo Sapiens ‘A $83 billion jackpot’: China’s hidden treasure could shake global gold market ‘Radiation, bone loss and blindness’: The price of Sunita Williams’ space nightmare