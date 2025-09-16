Asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar to skim Earth in high-speed flyby

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Qutub Dwarf

At up to 280 meters wide, asteroid FA22 towers nearly four times taller than Delhi’s Qutub Minar. The size comparison alone has skywatchers buzzing about this cosmic giant’s close pass.

Representative pic

Cosmic Sprint

Hurtling at 24,127 miles per hour, FA22 will streak past Earth in a blur—fast enough to circle the planet in just over an hour, leaving astronomers scrambling to capture data.

Safe Danger

Though it passes more than twice the Moon’s distance away, FA22 qualifies as “potentially hazardous.” The paradox? A safe flyby, yet big enough to remind us how fragile Earth is.

Orbit Secrets

Completing a lap around the Sun every 1.85 years, FA22’s slightly tilted path keeps scientists on alert. Even tiny nudges from gravity or solar radiation could alter its long-term course.

Lunar Buffer

At 842,000 kilometers, FA22 misses Earth comfortably, but the distance is still close enough in cosmic terms to demand radar tracking, trajectory modeling, and international vigilance.

Hazard Label

NASA flags anything over 85 meters within 7.4 million km as “potentially hazardous.” By that yardstick, FA22 fits the bill—though detailed checks ruled out any strike threat this century.

India Rising

As NASA leads tracking, ISRO is preparing for its own asteroid moment. With Apophis looming in 2029, FA22’s encounter offers India a test case for deeper space defense ambitions.

Future Warning

FA22 is harmless—but it’s a reminder that hidden threats lurk in the void. Each flyby sharpens humanity’s ability to predict, deflect, or one day stop an asteroid that isn’t so forgiving.
Related Stories

From Miss India to Missile Command: Meet the Woman Who Refused to Choose From Handbags to Headlines: Inside Nepal’s Nepo Kid Scandal The Oldest Walk in Germany: Homo Heidelbergensis Left a Trail The Missing Crust: Scientists Find What Was Erased from Earth’s Timeline