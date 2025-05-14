Asteroid or Elon Musk?: How a Roadster fooled scientists and exposed space tracking failures

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Phantom Asteroid

A Turkish amateur's discovery rocked the astronomy world—until it turned out to be Elon Musk’s old Tesla floating through the void, not a menacing space rock.

Space Car Trouble

For 17 hours, the Tesla Roadster was officially listed as a near-Earth asteroid, exposing the gaping blind spots in how we track human-made objects in deep space.

Starman’s Disguise

Six years after its iconic SpaceX launch, the battered Roadster and its mannequin driver pulled off the ultimate cosmic prank—posing as an asteroid in plain sight.

Debris Doppelgänger

This isn’t the first case—NASA’s own spacecraft have been misidentified as asteroids, raising alarm bells over the growing risks of space junk blending into the cosmic crowd.

Billion-Dollar Blunders

Experts warn the stakes could be far costlier next time. Could a billion-dollar probe be sent chasing a human-made artifact rather than a real asteroid?

Data Blindspots

Despite precision tracking of objects in Earth’s orbit, deep space remains the Wild West. SpaceX’s Roadster was a ghost in the data, unlogged and untracked until the mishap.

Cosmic Impostors

Space misidentifications are no longer rare glitches—they’re becoming a pattern, with astronomers now pushing for mandatory global registries of outbound spacecraft and deep-space debris.

Starman’s Legacy

Once a symbol of ambition, Musk’s Tesla now stands as a cautionary tale of what happens when space dreams leave behind data gaps and cluttered cosmic breadcrumbs.

Call for Clarity

Astronomers urge urgent reforms. Without better tracking, the next “asteroid” might again be a forgotten relic of human ambition—and the next mistake could cost far more than embarrassment.
Related Stories

'Beijing's war lab': The secret role of Pakistan in China’s arms testing playbook Pakistan’s Terror Payroll: The secret salary system of jihadi soldiers and masterminds Mystery of Chinese satellite: Did Beijing feed Pakistan live war intel during border strikes? ‘Satellites, submarines, secrets’: How China shadows Pakistan’s every war move