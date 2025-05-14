Asteroid or Elon Musk?: How a Roadster fooled scientists and exposed space tracking failures

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
A Turkish amateur's discovery rocked the astronomy world—until it turned out to be Elon Musk’s old Tesla floating through the void, not a menacing space rock.
For 17 hours, the Tesla Roadster was officially listed as a near-Earth asteroid, exposing the gaping blind spots in how we track human-made objects in deep space.
Six years after its iconic SpaceX launch, the battered Roadster and its mannequin driver pulled off the ultimate cosmic prank—posing as an asteroid in plain sight.
This isn’t the first case—NASA’s own spacecraft have been misidentified as asteroids, raising alarm bells over the growing risks of space junk blending into the cosmic crowd.
Experts warn the stakes could be far costlier next time. Could a billion-dollar probe be sent chasing a human-made artifact rather than a real asteroid?
Despite precision tracking of objects in Earth’s orbit, deep space remains the Wild West. SpaceX’s Roadster was a ghost in the data, unlogged and untracked until the mishap.
Space misidentifications are no longer rare glitches—they’re becoming a pattern, with astronomers now pushing for mandatory global registries of outbound spacecraft and deep-space debris.
Once a symbol of ambition, Musk’s Tesla now stands as a cautionary tale of what happens when space dreams leave behind data gaps and cluttered cosmic breadcrumbs.
Astronomers urge urgent reforms. Without better tracking, the next “asteroid” might again be a forgotten relic of human ambition—and the next mistake could cost far more than embarrassment.