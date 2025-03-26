‘Atlantis 2.0’: Mumbai may disappear underwater as Earth heats up

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Representative pic
Scientists at Germany’s Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) warn that even with moderate CO₂ emissions, Earth could heat up by 7°C by 2200—making vast regions uninhabitable and triggering global chaos.
Rising temperatures will devastate agriculture, leaving staple crops like wheat and rice unable to survive. The result? Widespread famine and food wars.
Melting ice will send sea levels surging, forcing millions to flee underwater cities. From New York to Mumbai, today’s bustling metros could become Atlantis 2.0.
Heatwaves, wildfires, mega-droughts, and monster storms will become the new normal, reshaping landscapes and wiping out entire ecosystems.
Methane, a greenhouse gas far worse than CO₂, could be released in massive amounts from melting permafrost—supercharging climate change beyond control.
Summer temperatures could become so extreme that stepping outside could be fatal. By 2200, entire regions might be uninhabitable without air-conditioned survival zones.
The world’s climate deal aims to limit warming to 2°C, but scientists warn we’re way off track. Without drastic action, our planet’s future looks bleak.
One climate disaster fuels another—burning forests release CO₂, worsening warming, which dries more land, leading to more fires. It’s a domino effect we may not stop.
Scientists say the time to act is now. If carbon reduction efforts don’t accelerate immediately, the nightmare scenarios of 2200 may become unavoidable.