Australia hits a $5.7 trillion jackpot: Why this ore find could reshape the world

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Historic Discovery

Australia’s Hamersley region now holds the largest iron ore deposit ever found—55 billion metric tons of high-grade ore, valued at a staggering $5.7 trillion USD.

Geology Rewritten

Researchers from Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) revealed that these formations are 1.4 billion years old, far younger than the 2.2 billion years once believed.

Tectonic Power

The find links Earth’s supercontinent cycles and tectonic shifts to rapid mineral formation, showing that massive geological events—not slow processes—built this iron treasure.

Volcanic Birth

Osmium isotope studies show massive volcanic activity 1.4 billion years ago infused the environment with iron, creating one of Earth’s richest ore fields.

Iron Purification

Associate Professor Martin Danisík explains that ancient atmospheric and ocean changes helped transform low-grade 30% iron deposits into 60% high-grade ore, boosting their modern value.

Economic Giant

At $105 per metric ton, this discovery has a potential value of $5.7 trillion, setting Australia up for decades of dominance in the global iron ore trade.

Steel Future

With global demand for steel rising, this high-quality iron ore is essential for infrastructure, tech, and energy, making Hamersley a keystone for industrial development.

Global Hunt

The discovery will reshape mining strategies worldwide, as scientists now target areas shaped by ancient tectonic movements for future massive ore finds.

Scientific Milestone

As a co-author noted, linking iron deposits to supercontinent breakups unlocks new ways to understand Earth’s ancient processes—and to locate future mineral riches.

Related Stories

‘Cosmic monster alert’: 11-billion-year-old galaxy too big for science to explain ‘Saturn will lose its rings’: Planet will look bare on March 23 and it may stay that way IIT Madras’ secret Mars stash: Waterless concrete, bulletproof foams, and living hearts! ‘Sunita Williams at risk?’: The hidden dangers of ocean landings you had no idea about