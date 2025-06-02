Australia moves 7 cm a year: And it is messing with the world's GPSes

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Australia isn’t just down under—it’s on the move. Drifting north at nearly 7 centimeters a year, it’s outrunning every other landmass on Earth in a tectonic sprint that’s warping maps and scrambling GPS.
Yes, the pace of Australia's movement matches how fast your fingernails grow. That may sound slow—until you realize it’s shifted more than 1.5 meters since 1994, enough to throw off satellites and self-driving cars.
By 2017, Australia’s location data was off by over five feet—enough to misplace your Uber, derail farm bots, or send drones off course. The fix? A full coordinate reset that shifted the nation northeast.
To keep tech on track, Australia launched a new geospatial reference frame—GDA2020. It’s not just a map update; it’s a reality recalibration for a continent that won’t sit still.
Deep within Earth, radioactive heat fuels mantle convection—moving the Indo-Australian Plate like a surfboard over lava. That energy not only moves continents but writes the story of earthquakes and mountains.
Australia’s speed isn’t random. It’s part of a high-speed tectonic plate that includes parts of India, New Zealand, and the Indian Ocean floor—all caught in a slow-motion collision with Southeast Asia.
Australia’s drift means traditional maps lose accuracy each year. Geoscientists now update coordinates like software patches—ensuring your phone knows exactly where you are, even if the ground beneath you doesn’t.
With precision tech like autonomous farming and air taxis on the rise, centimeter-level location errors can become costly mistakes. Australia’s drift is now a national logistics problem.
In about 50 million years, Australia could slam into Asia. The eventual merger may birth new mountain ranges—but for now, it’s creating a digital-age dilemma for mapping our living planet.