Back to the future? Scientists say time travel could happen, just not how you expect

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
A peer-reviewed paper claims to solve time travel’s biggest philosophical snag—the dreaded grandfather paradox. The twist? Reality might auto-correct.
Einstein’s closed time-like curves once raised impossible questions. Now, new math says you can loop back—without breaking causality or choice.
What if you went back to stop a pandemic—but became the cause instead? The math says: it’s not failure, it’s the universe protecting itself from paradox.
You can change the past, just not in a way that breaks it. Events will bend, twist, and reroute—until causality stands unbroken. Creepy, right?
Think you’re saving the world? The math behind this model says every heroic move recalibrates reality—sometimes with unintended consequences.
Unlike many time travel theories, this one preserves local free will. You can act. You just can’t destroy the timeline while doing it.
Forget multiverses—this theory suggests time itself is self-healing. Every move you make is allowed... as long as it doesn’t unravel causality.
The breakthrough lies in a balancing act: partial causal order + localized free choice = paradox-free time travel. A mathematical tightrope.
The paper doesn’t build a time machine—but it clears a massive conceptual hurdle. For the first time, the math says we might really go back—without disaster.