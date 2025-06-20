Bali, Panama, Dominica: The countries that welcome Indians for less than you think

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
With just ₹1 crore, you could buy full citizenship in island nations like Dominica or Vanuatu—no waiting, no work visa—just a tropical passport with global access.
Swap Mumbai’s chaos for Medellín’s cool hills. In Colombia, ₹32 lakh gets you a stylish city apartment—and permanent residency isn’t far behind.
A ₹1 crore property in Panama opens the door to the Friendly Nations Visa—meaning residency, low taxes, and a life of sun and savings just hours from the U.S.
With a ₹1 crore runway, you can live for years in Bali, Vietnam, or Thailand—surf by day, work remotely by night, and pay less than ₹50,000/month for it all.
Dominica offers citizenship by donation for less than ₹1 crore—and with it, visa-free access to over 140 countries and no income tax. It’s the Caribbean’s best-kept secret.
In Antigua & Barbuda, ₹1 crore isn’t just a donation—it’s a golden key. Citizenship gets you global mobility, low taxes, and the option to never file another income return.
Citizenship in 30 days, no income tax, no residency requirement—Vanuatu’s passport program might be the fastest escape ₹1 crore can buy.
Portugal and Greece may seem pricey, but the D7 visa lets you live there long-term without property investments—just show proof of passive income and settle in.
In Vietnam, ₹1 crore lasts five to seven years—covering rent, healthcare, food, and even travel. For many, it’s not retirement—it’s reinvention.