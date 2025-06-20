Bali, Panama, Dominica: The countries that welcome Indians for less than you think

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

₹1 Crore Passport

With just ₹1 crore, you could buy full citizenship in island nations like Dominica or Vanuatu—no waiting, no work visa—just a tropical passport with global access.

Medellín for Mumbai

Swap Mumbai’s chaos for Medellín’s cool hills. In Colombia, ₹32 lakh gets you a stylish city apartment—and permanent residency isn’t far behind.

Panama Plan

A ₹1 crore property in Panama opens the door to the Friendly Nations Visa—meaning residency, low taxes, and a life of sun and savings just hours from the U.S.

Digital Nomad’s Paradise

With a ₹1 crore runway, you can live for years in Bali, Vietnam, or Thailand—surf by day, work remotely by night, and pay less than ₹50,000/month for it all.

₹83 Lakh to Global Freedom

Dominica offers citizenship by donation for less than ₹1 crore—and with it, visa-free access to over 140 countries and no income tax. It’s the Caribbean’s best-kept secret.

Tropical ROI

In Antigua & Barbuda, ₹1 crore isn’t just a donation—it’s a golden key. Citizenship gets you global mobility, low taxes, and the option to never file another income return.

Skip to Vanuatu

Citizenship in 30 days, no income tax, no residency requirement—Vanuatu’s passport program might be the fastest escape ₹1 crore can buy.

Europe on a Budget

Portugal and Greece may seem pricey, but the D7 visa lets you live there long-term without property investments—just show proof of passive income and settle in.

Luxury for Less

In Vietnam, ₹1 crore lasts five to seven years—covering rent, healthcare, food, and even travel. For many, it’s not retirement—it’s reinvention.
Related Stories

Ancient Egypt wasn’t first: Are the Pyramids hiding a lost civilization? ‘I’m rich, you are not’: How Vivek Oberoi turned rejection into a ₹1200 cr empire ‘Radar can’t see this’: All about Iran’s hypersonic glide weapon that slipped past Israel ‘His mom unclogged drains’: How Vikas Khanna cooked his way to a Michelin Star